Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu, Boxing news, Jeff Fenech slams Glenn Rushton

Australian boxing legend Jeff Fenech has launched a sensational spray at Jeff Horn’s trainer Glenn Rushton on the eve of Horn’s super-welterweight clash with Tim Tszyu.

Both Horn and Tszyu cleared the scales on Tuesday afternoon giving the green light to the all-Australian battle for supremacy, but it wasn’t without its controversy.

Horn went missing when it came time for him to step onto the scales prompting a frantic few minutes for Rushton and his camp.

“Anyone seen Jeff?” announcer Andy Raymond asked, while Tszyu waited on his own on stage after making weight. “Wake up, Jeff.”

Tszyu calls Horn “a sook”

After a few minutes, Horn eventually emerged and made his way to the scales shaded by an umbrella.

He was reportedly spending his final few minutes in the sauna when Rushton called him to the scales, claiming it was the “easiest” he’s ever made weight.

But that wouldn’t be the last twist of the afternoon after Fenech came out to publicly slam Ruhston, despite still backing Horn to come out on top on Wednesday night.

“Jeff Horn’s going to get no instruction from his trainer, because he’s an idiot,” Fench told Foxsports.com.au

Trainer Glenn Rushton and Jeff Horn. (Getty) (Getty)

“I don’t say this in a disrespectful way, but in a real honest way: he has no idea.

“He holds the pads, and Jeff Horn doesn’t even hit them … I watched it a couple of weeks ago, and I was like, ‘Is this a f—ing joke?’ He’s not even hitting the pads. He’s hitting him on the arms, on the forearms, on the chest; it’s just crazy.”

“I have now over the past couple of years listened and watched Glenn Rushton really close. And look, Glenn’s blessed that he’s got a fighter who can fight.”