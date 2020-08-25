Jay Osmond Reveals Hospitalization for ‘Mini Stroke’

Facebook

The former star of ‘The Osmonds’ opens up about his health woes, saying he was taken to a hospital earlier this year after suffering from a ‘mini stroke.’

–

Jay Osmond has been “trying to keep calm” after suffering a stress-induced “mini stroke” earlier this year (20)

The 65-year-old former drummer and brother of Donny and Marie Osmond posted about his health scare on his Facebook page on Tuesday (25Aug20).

“I didn’t want to alarm anyone so I hadn’t said this earlier,” Osmond wrote, alongside a snap of him being wheeled into an ambulance on a stretcher. “A couple of months ago, I came really close to a stroke. BP over 200. They said I had a mini stroke.”

Jay Osmond taken to hospital

The former “The Osmonds” star explained, “This was brought on by stresses I was under. I went on a couple of medications and have been trying to keep calm. Because of some stresses (non-work related) ￼my BP has been a little high again.”

Jay added that this was the first time he’d spoken out about his health scare as he “didn’t want the rumors to get around.” However, the star has been active on social media and taken part in live broadcasts over the past few weeks, suggesting his recovery is going well.

He’s not the first of “The Osmonds” to suffer a stroke – brother Jimmy suffered two strokes, in 2004 and 2018, due to a congenital heart defect.