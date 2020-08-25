Japan govt. spokesman says it is premature to talk about post-Abe era By

© . Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference regarding the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, in Tokyo
TOKYO () – It is too early to talk about the next political era after Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe because his term runs until next year, a top spokesman said on Wednesday, amid worries about Abe’s ability to continue as premier after two hospital visits.
“It’s premature to talk about ‘post-Abe’ as he still has over a year left in his term,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a regular news conference.
