Japan govt. spokesman says it is premature to talk about post-Abe era By

TOKYO () – It is too early to talk about the next political era after Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe because his term runs until next year, a top spokesman said on Wednesday, amid worries about Abe’s ability to continue as premier after two hospital visits.

“It’s premature to talk about ‘post-Abe’ as he still has over a year left in his term,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a regular news conference.

