“Bachelor in Paradise” alums Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone have decided to split for good. Krystal has confirmed in a new Instagram post that the pair are moving forward with divorce six months after separating.

“The past 8 months have not been easy… I’ve been torn between mourning a life that could’ve been… and determined to fight for the future that I know I deserve,” she wrote on Monday, August 24. “With respect and support for one another, Chris and I have decided to move forward with filing for divorce.”

“We are grateful for the events that brought us to find one another, as we have been great teachers on our journey of personal discovery and growth,” the reality star went on to say. “I believe that there can be beauty inside of pain when we have the courage to look within with compassion and a willingness to grow. We all deserve to live a beautiful life we love… and sometimes we realize it’s time to let go and LET GOD.”

Concluding the message, Krystal wrote, “Thank you for the well wishes and continued support. It means the world.”

The former couple broke the news of their separation on February 15. “It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves,” they said in a statement at the time. “We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”

Prior to joining “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2018, Krystal and Chris appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season of “The Bachelor” and Becca Kufrin‘s season of “The Bachelorette” respectively. They got engaged on that season of BiP, and got married in June 2019 in Mexico.