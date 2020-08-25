Iran says talks with IAEA chief in Tehran were ‘constructive’: Tasnim By

4/4 © . International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi wears a mask during meeting with Head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization Ali-Akbar Salehi, in Tehran



2/4

DUBAI () – Talks with the U.N. nuclear watchdog’s chief were constructive, Iran’s top nuclear official Ali Akbar Salehi was quoted as saying on Tuesday, after meeting Rafael Grossi who travelled to Iran to seek access for inspectors to two suspected former atomic sites.

“Our conversation today was constructive. It was agreed that the agency will carry out its independent and professional responsibilities,” said Salehi, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

“A new chapter of cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency will start.”