Intuit Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By .com

© . Intuit Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4
.com – Intuit (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Intuit announced earnings per share of $1.81 on revenue of $1.82B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $1.1 on revenue of $1.56B.
Intuit shares are up 37% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.10% from its 52 week high of $337.23 set on August 25. They are outperforming the which is up 34.22% from the start of the year.
Intuit follows other major Technology sector earnings this month
Intuit’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on July 30, who reported EPS of $2.58 on revenue of $59.69B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.05 on revenue of $52.29B.
Alphabet C had beat expectations on July 30 with second quarter EPS of $10.13 on revenue of $38.3B, compared to forecast for EPS of $7.95 on revenue of $37.33B.
Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting .com’s earnings calendar
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.