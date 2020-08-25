Intuit Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By .com

© . Intuit Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4



.com – Intuit (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Intuit announced earnings per share of $1.81 on revenue of $1.82B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $1.1 on revenue of $1.56B.

Intuit shares are up 37% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.10% from its 52 week high of $337.23 set on August 25. They are outperforming the which is up 34.22% from the start of the year.

Intuit follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Intuit’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on July 30, who reported EPS of $2.58 on revenue of $59.69B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.05 on revenue of $52.29B.

Alphabet C had beat expectations on July 30 with second quarter EPS of $10.13 on revenue of $38.3B, compared to forecast for EPS of $7.95 on revenue of $37.33B.

