Inside Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s Last-Minute Baby Prep

The on-off couple of four years, who reunited for good this past December, have been existing in this heightened elated state pretty much since learning they were set to become parents. “Gigi and Zayn are feeling blessed and are so happy that the baby is healthy and everything is going smoothly so far,” a source told E! News this spring.

Though they took pains to keep their news out of the public sphere, they were excitedly sending updates to family and close friends, the model making sure to document each tiny change in her midsection.

“Like, it’s there,” she cracked of her bump during a July Instagram Live with V Magazine, turning to the side so the fans could finally slake their curiosity. It just felt like amid 2020’s seemingly endless torrent of headline news, she explained, her and Malik’s decision to start a family was “not the most important thing going on in the world.”