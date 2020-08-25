‘I’m Sorry’ Cancelled at truTV; No Season 3 pf Andrea Savage Comedy

RELATED STORIES

Another day, another renewal decision revoked.

TruTV has opted not to move forward with its previously ordered third season of Andrea Savage’s comedy series I’m Sorry.

“Due to circumstances created by COVID, we unfortunately cannot move forward with production on the third season of I’m Sorry,” a truTV rep confirmed to . “We admire Andrea Savage’s irreverent voice and fresh take on parenthood and are so proud of the show she and her cast and crew created. She was a great partner for many years and we truly wish everyone well.”

I’m Sorry was two weeks into shooting Season 3 last March when production ground to a halt due to the pandemic; scripts for all 10 episodes had already been written.

“We are heartbroken,” Savage said in a statement. “This has been my second baby for almost five years. While I wish people would be able to see the wonderful 10 episodes we wrote this season, I am so proud of the show we created. It is exactly the show I wanted to make and am devastated it’s not continuing. I also want to thank all of our fans for supporting us so incredibly over these past few years. We couldn’t have done it without you!”

Elaborating on social media, Savage said, “If anyone is looking for a show that has 10 episodes already written and ready to go, you know where to find us.”

Video #1 pic.twitter.com/iBSec3Ulyw — Andrea Savage (@andreasavage) August 26, 2020

I’m Sorry is the latest in a growing list of shows that have seen their renewals reversed, joining Netflix’s The Society and I Am Not Oky With This and Comedy Central’s Drunk History and Tosh.0.