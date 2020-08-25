Hurricane Laura forces MLB to postpone Astros-Angels game

Hurricane Laura, which is set to hit Louisiana and Texas, has forced Major league Baseball to cancel Wednesday’s game between the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros.

In a 2020 MLB season that has already experienced COVID-19 outbreaks and drone delays, now an incoming storm will cause another major adjustment to the league’s schedule.

Hurricane Laura alters Houston Astros-Los Angeles Angels series

The incoming arrival of Hurricane Laura already forced MLB to reschedule the team’s game on Thursday with a doubleheader on Tuesday. Now the league is making another major adjustment in a season that has rarely seen all 30 clubs play on the same day.

According to MLB.com’s Jon Morosi, MLB is postponing Wednesday’s game between the Astros and Angels and rescheduling it for Sept. 5. While the original contest was set to take place at Minute Maid Park, the new schedule will shift it to Los Angeles.