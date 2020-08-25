Hugh Hefner’s Son Becomes Proud Father to Baby Girl

Instagram

Cooper Hefner shares the happy news that his actress wife Scarlett Byrne has given birth to their first child together, whom they named after his recently-passed grandmother.

Late Playboy boss Hugh Hefner‘s son Cooper is a first-time father, after his actress wife Scarlett Byrne gave birth to a baby girl on Monday, August 24.

Cooper, who is a Reservist in the U.S. Air Force, announced the happy news on his Instagram page alongside pictures of the newborn, writing: “At 5:23pm this afternoon Scarlett and I welcomed our daughter Betsy Rose Hefner into the world. We are overwhelmed with gratitude, love and joy.”

He also told E! News that Betsy, who weighed 6lbs 5oz at birth, was named after his grandmother, Betsy Aldridge-Conrad, who died in July.

“My grandmother meant the world to both Scarlett and I,” he said.

“Harry Potter” and “The Vampire Diaries” star Scarlett announced her pregnancy back in March, revealing she and Cooper’s hearts were “filled with gratitude and joy”.

“The two of us can’t wait to meet the newest little Hefner,” she added.