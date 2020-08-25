HomeKit-Enabled Level Touch Lock Features Hidden Design

Level Home today announced the launch of the Level Touch, a follow up to its invisible Level smart home lock that’s meant to look like a traditional lock with a minimalist design.



The Level Touch features the same unassuming design and minimal footprint as the Level, so it doesn’t impact the look of the door like many other smart locks on the market. It is unrecognizable as a smart lock given its resemblance to a traditional lock.

Available in Satin Chrome, Satin Nickel, Polished Brass, and Matte Black, the Level Touch is made from stainless steel. there are options for both keyed and keyless entry. For keyless entry, Level Touch uses Bluetooth, allowing the door to automatically unlock when you’re nearby.



Locking the door can be done with a finger on the lock, but it will also automatically lock after a preselected amount of time. The device also ships with NFC-enabled keycards that work without a phone. It’s powered by a CR2 battery that provides power for a year, and it offers HomeKit support.

With ‌HomeKit‌, the Level Touch can be controlled with Siri voice commands, accessed remotely with a Home hub, and included in home automations alongside other HomeKit-enabled products.



The Level app that works with the Level Touch can allow you to provide entry for friends, family members, dog walkers, repair people, and others from anywhere. Level says that the Level Touch is BHMA AAA certified “to meet the highest industry standard for security and durability.”

The Level Touch can be purchased from the Level website for $329 starting today.