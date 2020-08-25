High Court declares Bosasa auction unlawful as liquidators seek to appeal

Clive Lazarus of Park Village Auctions addresses a large crowd of bidders and onlookers during day one of the Bosasa Auction. Photo – Kyle Cowan

The High Court has ruled the auctioning of Bosasa’s assets in December last year by provisional liquidators was unlawful.

Bosasa CEO Jared Watson said the company would be seeking damages from the liquidators.

Cloete Murray, one of the liquidators appointed, said they would be appealing the judgment in the coming days.

Speaking to , Bosasa CEO Jared Watson said the court ruled that the liquidators did not have the authority to proceed with the auction last year, and assets were therefore sold “illegally [and] unlawfully”.

However, Murray said there were a number of flaws in the judgment and he and his legal team would be taking it on appeal in the coming days.

Sales did not occur

Acting Judge DP de Villiers ruled that “the provisional liquidators had no authority to continue with the sale of the assets of the six business rescue companies from that day by operation of law”.

According to Watson, the judgment declared that the liquidators knew they were auctioning off the company’s assets despite two court orders “and they did it anyway”.

“The court order effectively says the sales did not occur because they did not have the authority to sell the assets and they acted illegally,” Watson said.

This meant that, in effect, the sale of many of the assets actually did not occur, Watson explained.

“We will now need to decide whether each and every one of those purchases was bona fide or not. If it was bona fide from the side of the purchasing party and there were damages in the sense that it was sold below the value that they should have been sold, that then creates a claim of damages against the liquidators, but that’s still to be determined,” he added.

Watson said they would examine the value of damages that could have possibly been incurred by the company and then bring an application against the liquidators “in their personal capacities” to recover these losses.

“The liquidators are appointed to safeguard the assets of the company; they’re not appointed for anything beyond that,” Watson said.

He added that “the next step will be to have these liquidators replaced with liquidators who will act in the interest of the members”.

Appealing the matter

Murray told that he believed De Villiers made certain errors in the judgment.

“It’s important to understand that the application was brought on the back of an abusive business rescue application. The court has rightly dismissed that application.

“Secondly, the court has made a number of findings in respect of the auction sales and a number of the legal conclusions that the acting judge came to when considering the matter, has far reaching consequences on a number of reported cases,” Murray said.

He added that the judge had disregarded or “did not take cognisance” of a number of reported cases on similar matters.

“My legal [team] have considered this judgment… and can’t understand on what basis the judge came to these conclusions as far as that’s concerned and that relates to things like the interpretation of court orders [and so on].

“We’ve seen the judgment. I’ve consulted with my team; we will take the matter on appeal because there are a number of fundamental flaws in the conclusions that the acting judge came to and we will file our notice probably in the next day or two,” Murray said.