Herschel Walker offers effusive praise of Donald Trump: ‘I’m blessed to call him friend’

Herschel Walker wants the world to know Donald Trump isn’t a racist.

The former NFL running back and two-time Pro Bowler spoke at the Republican National Convention, offering his support for Trump in his quest for reelection this November.

Walker, who said he’s held a “deep, personal friendship” with Trump for nearly 40 years, said the president is definitively not a racist and a “caring, loving father.”

“It hurt my soul to hear the terrible names that people call Donald (Trump),” Walker said. “The worst one is ‘racist.’ I take it as a personal insult that people would think I’ve had a 37-year friendship with a racist. People who think that don’t know what they’re talking about. Growing up in the Deep South, I’ve seen racism up close. I know what it is, and it isn’t Donald Trump.

“Just because someone loves and respects the flag, our national anthem and our country doesn’t mean they don’t care about social justice. I care about all of those things, and so does Donald Trump. He shows how much he cares about social justice and the black community through his actions, and his actions speak louder than slogans or stickers on a jersey.”

The president has come under fire for apparent insensitivity toward social justice issues throughout the country in recent months. Trump has also been very outspoken in opposition of athletes kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and social justice issues.

Among other things, Walker mentioned that Trump also spent time with his family and wore a business suit on the “It’s A Small World” ride at Disney World during a family trip.

It’s not the first time that Walker has supported his friend, tweeting in May 2016 that he can “confirm” that Trump is not a racist.

I have personally known @realDonaldTrump for over 30 years and can confirm he is not a racist!! — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) March 1, 2016

Walker and Trump’s friendship goes back to the early 1980s, when Trump purchased the New Jersey Generals of the USFL, of which Walker was a member.

The Generals and the league would fold in 1986.