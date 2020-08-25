Here’s Why Soccer Fans Are Buzzing Over Lionel Messi’s Future With Barcelona

As if 2020 wasn’t already full of shocking twists and turns, the world of soccer just gave fans an unexpected kick.

Lionel Messi, who captains both the Futbol Club Barcelona and the Argentina national football team, reportedly wants to say goodbye to one of his clubs.

After playing with the Barcelona team for nearly two decades, the 33-year-old athlete has reportedly decided to leave. According to NBC News, Messi already sent the Spanish giants a document detailing his request.

At this time, Messi has yet to publicly address the news. However, as the outlet pointed out, the soccer star’s choice to move on isn’t too surprising.

The announcement comes almost two weeks after Barcelona faced-off against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. The Spanish club lost 8-2. As NBC News put it, it marked “one of the worst defeats in the player’s career and in the club’s history.”