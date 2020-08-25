Here’s how much Salman Khan receives for a single day of an ad shoot

Salman Khan is an actor that enjoys the kind of stardom others can only dream of. His unbelievable track record at the box-office, as well as the staggeringly high TRPs of shows that he hosts provide further proof of the same. But, if you want him to endorse a product for you, you will also have to cough up a staggeringly high fee.

We all know that Salman is one of the highest-paid stars when it comes to films, but that sentence holds true even when you’re talking about the endorsement scene. A report in a leading daily revealed that Salman Khan charges a cool Rs. 7 crore for a single day’s work for a brand shoot.

That certainly puts him up there among the highest paid Bollywood celebrities when it comes to brand endorsements.