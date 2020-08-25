Here are more details about Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa and its shooting details

Allu Arjun’s entertainers are blockbusters down South. The actor loves to experiment with his movies, his looks and even with his action sequences. Before the lockdown, the actor had shared the first look of his next film titled Pushpa. Unlike his other films, this one looked like a gritty drama. The actor’s look in the poster had got everyone excited. He’s seen in a mean avatar, seated amidst the cops like a dreaded criminal. However due to the lockdown, there was no further movement on the film.



According to reports on an online portal, Pushpa will go on floors, post the monsoon. Reports suggest that Allu Arjun will resume work soon. They’ll probably shoot the film in Telangana forests. Initially, they wanted to shoot a part of the film in Thailand. But with shooting and travelling restrictions due to the pandemic, the makers have decided to shoot the film here itself. Allu Arjun is prepping for the role and is all set to go back on the set.

In the meanwhile, Allu Arjun has announced another film titled AA21, which he will shoot once he completes Pushpa. The actor has already delivered a huge hit in 2020 with Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, which is being made in Hindi with Kartik Aaryan in the lead. Can’t wait for the stylish star’s upcoming ventures.