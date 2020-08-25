Harry Maguire guilty of assault after Man United star arrested over Greece bar brawl

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been found guilty of assault following his arrest after a brawl last week on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, was not present at the trial on the nearby island of Syros.

He was found guilty of assault, swearing in public, and attempting to bribe a police officer.

Magire was handed a prison sentence of 21 months which will be suspended because it is a first offence and the charges were misdemeanours.







Two other defendants were also found guilty on similar charges. None of the three defendants were present at the trial held under fast-track procedures.

The other defendants, including Maguire’s brother Joe, were handed 13-month sentences.

The sentences for all three defendants were suspended for three years.

Maguire was hauled into a police station in Syros on Friday along with with two other men after the alleged incident on Thursday.

The Old Trafford skipper was later released from custody over the weekend and returned to the UK.







Prosecutors said the defender tried to worm his way out of being arrested by offering officers cash in exchange for his freedom.

Maguire protested his innocence but when the verdict was announced on Tuesday it was confirmed he had been found guilty on three counts.

Hours earlier, Maguire was included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad only to be layter axed after the guilty verdict was announced.

It is claimed the England international thought his sister Daisy had been injected with a date-rape drug by a “gangster-style” Albanian businessman which led to the confrontation in the bar.

It should be noted that the prosecution confirmed the charges and provided their evidence late on the day before the trial, giving the defence team minimal to digest them and prepare,” Man United said.

“A request for the case to be adjourned was subsequently denied.

“On this basis, along with the substantial body of evidence refuting the charges, Harry Maguire’s legal team will now appeal the verdict, to allow a full and fair hearing at a later date.”

Maguire issued a statement saying he will appeal.

“I remain strong and confident regarding our innocence in this matter,” Maguire said. “If anything, myself, family, and friends are the victims.”

Yannis Paradeisis, a lawyer assisting with the prosecution and representing four police officers who were allegedly assaulted in the brawl, said he was disappointed by Maguire’s behaviour.

“He is a role model to young people and a sportsman. That is not the way to behave.

“The officers I was representing were just doing their job.

“We have not heard an apology from Mr Maguire or the other two defendants.

“We all understand that someone can go on holiday and get in some kind of trouble, but it is not right to behave this way.

“The whole thing could have ended with an apology.”