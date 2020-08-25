Halle Berry Files Request to Act as Her Own Attorney in Olivier Martinez Divorce Proceedings

WENN

On the other hand, the ‘Taking Lives’ actor is being represented by celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wesser as the exes move on with their divorce proceedings.

–

It’s been years since Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez announced their split, but it doesn’t mean they are completely single now. It’s not been reported that the “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” actress has filed to represent herself instead of an attorney in their ongoing divorce case.

Multiple reports stated that Berry’s former lawyer, Marina Zakiyan Beck, signed off on the change on July 30 with the actress signing off on August 11. Meanwhile, Martinez will be represented by celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wesser.

Following two years of marriage, Berry and Martinez filed for divorce in October 2015, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. “It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce,” they said in a joint statement at that time. “We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and we hope that you respect our and, most importantly, our children’s privacy as we go through this difficult period.”

It was previously reported that their divorce was finalized in December 2016, with both Berry and Martinez agreeing on sharing physical and legal custody of their son, 6-year-old Maceo. However, in May 2018, reports claimed that their divorce case was still active because the two never filed a formal custody arrangement and were sanctioned for missing a court in their divorce proceedings. That means, there are still issues that need to be resolved.

Martinez is Berry’s third husband. She was previously married to the likes of David Justice and Eric Benet. Besides Maceo, the “Catwoman” star also has a daughter named Nahla Ariela Aubry that she shares with Gabriel Aubry.