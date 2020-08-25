Grizzly Creek, Pine Gulch fires seen from the air

Helen H. Richardson,

Smoke billows upwards from the Grizzly Creek Fire on Aug. , 2020, near Glenwood Springs.

The Grizzly Creek fire grew overnight Monday to 32,060 acres, 50 square miles, but fire crews were able to gain significant containment, fire officials said in a news release.

Containment jumped to 44% Tuesday morning from 33% the day before.

Evacuations were lifted Sunday evening for residents of No Name, who can return home but should remain vigilant, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

The Pine Gulch fire grew slightly overnight Monday, and is now burning 134,999 acres, or 211 square miles, with 47% containment, fire officials said on Facebook.

Denver Post photographer Helen H. Richardson captured these images during a flight for aerial photography, coordinated through EcoFlight, an Aspen-based company that advocates for the protection of wild lands and wildlife habitat by sharing an aerial perspective with the use of small aircraft.

Helen H. Richardson,

Helen H. Richardson,

Smoke lingers in the air and fire retardant is visible from firefighting efforts on the Grizzly Creek Fire on Aug. , 2020, near Glenwood Springs. The town can be seen in the upper right corner of the photograph.

Helen H. Richardson,

Helen H. Richardson,

Smoke from the Pine Gulch Fires and the Grizzly Creek fires fills the I-70 corridor looking west as the Colorado River shimmers in the light on Aug. , 2020, near Glenwood Springs.

Helen H. Richardson,

Flames and smoke rise along a ridge line on the Pine Gulch Fire on Aug. , 2020, near Grand Junction.

Helen H. Richardson,

Smoke rises in the air above the Roan Plateau from the Pine Gulch Fire on Aug. , 2020, near Grand Junction.

Helen H. Richardson,

Smoke rises in the air from the Pine Gulch Fire on Aug. , 2020, near Grand Junction.

Helen H. Richardson,

Flames and smoke rise along a ridge line on the Pine Gulch Fire on Aug. , 2020, near Grand Junction.

Helen H. Richardson,

Smoke rises in the air above the Roan Plateau from the Pine Gulch Fire on Aug. , 2020, near Grand Junction.

