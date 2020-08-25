Gregory John: First Nations don’t oppose energy projects

Article content continued

B.C. First Nations’ positions on natural gas development are even more clear: 40 First Nations in favour, with none publicly opposed and only one whose position is unclear. (In this case, 161 First Nations either had no public position or were not affected by natural gas projects.)

In Alberta’s long history of active oil and gas operations, several First Nations have built their local economies supporting, supplying and in other ways participating in resource development. We reviewed all of the province’s 48 First Nations and found that 46 supported oil and gas development, while only two were unclear in their public positions.

Why is there such a disconnect between the supposedly unanimous Indigenous opposition to resource development so often portrayed in the media and claimed by anti-oil and gas activists and the very significant support for oil and gas among Indigenous communities that is revealed in our research? The answer is not complicated: despite what protesters argue, these projects bring environmental oversight and economic opportunity to First Nations, who therefore welcome development, regarding it as win-win.

The economic benefits for Indigenous people from energy and energy infrastructure development are significant. To cite but one example, Coastal GasLink’s new pipeline project to transport natural gas from the interior of British Columbia to a processing facility on the coast involves $1 billion of local and Indigenous contracts to support construction.