Google Arts & Culture app brings ancient creatures to AR

Google has introduced a variety of prehistoric animals to its Arts & Culture app.
This means that you can now interact with several ancient creatures through augmented reality (AR).
Through a partnership with institutions like Moscow’s State Darwin Museum and London’s Natural History, the app now features such animals as:
- Aegirocassis — a 480m-year-old marine animal
- Blue whale — the largest animal to ever live on Earth
- Cambropachycope — owner of the oldest preserved eye
- Silvertip shark – a ferocious apex predator
Additionally, Google has added a collection of “unusual cultural artifacts,” like the pre-Inca “smiling god” Lanzón from circa 500 BCE and the Apollo 11 Command Module.
You can check out the AR creatures in the free Arts & Culture app on Android and iOS.
Source: Google