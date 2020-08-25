Giannis Antetokounmpo wins Defensive Player of the Year

Gobert won the award each of the past two seasons.

Antetokounmpo is the key man in what was the NBA’s top-rated defense heading into postseason play. The 25-year-old unicorn finished tied for eighth among eligible players in defensive real plus-minus (3.09), and he tallied a career-best 11.4 defensive rebounds per game along with one block and one steal per contest.

According to the NBA’s official release, Antetokounmpo is the fifth player in history to win MVP and DPOY in a career. Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson and Kevin Garnett were the others to accomplish that feat.