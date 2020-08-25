GFL board says short seller’s analysis flawed, supports management

Article content continued

Dovigi said on Aug. 18 the statements made by Spruce Point were “misleading” and contained factual errors, without specifying what they were. Shares of GFL plunged 14 per cent in two days after the report was released.

GFL, based in Vaughan, Ontario, went public on March 3, just as a stock market sell-off sparked by COVID-19 was gaining momentum. Two previous attempts at IPOs had failed; among investor concerns were the company’s large debt level and spending on acquisitions.

In its statement Tuesday, the company said it closed a US$750-million debt offering. “The notes offering also demonstrates that investors are aligned with our strategy, supportive of management and not easily swayed by the malicious innuendo and flawed analyses in Spruce Point Capital Management’s self-serving attack on the Company,” Dovigi said.

