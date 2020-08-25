German finance minister says confident we can agree on blueprint for digital economy taxation in autumn By

© . German Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Scholz attends a news conference in Vienna
BERLIN () – German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday he was confident that a “blueprint” for deals at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development on taxation of the digital economy and minimum taxation can be agreed in autumn.
“I am very confident at the moment that we can agree on a blueprint for both issues in autumn of this year,” he told a news conference.
