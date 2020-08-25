German finance minister says confident we can agree on blueprint for digital economy taxation in autumn By

“I am very confident at the moment that we can agree on a blueprint for both issues in autumn of this year,” he told a news conference.

BERLIN () – German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday he was confident that a “blueprint” for deals at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development on taxation of the digital economy and minimum taxation can be agreed in autumn.

