German economy shrank by record 9.7% quarter-on-quarter in second quarter By

Homeless man is pictured in front of a pawnshop in Berlin
BERLIN () – The German economy contracted by a record 9.7% in the second quarter as private consumption, investments and exports all collapsed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the statistics office said on Tuesday in a minor upward-revision to an earlier estimate.
The statistics office had estimated in a flash GDP reading published earlier that the economy shrank by 10.1% in the April-June period.
