German coalition agrees on insolvency freeze extension: Scholz By

© . German Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Scholz attends a news conference in Vienna
VIENNA () – Germany’s ruling coalition parties have reached an agreement on extending a freeze on insolvency filings but the details will only be announced later, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.
“I believe we are in agreement. We will announce it when we want to,” he told a news conference when asked what a compromise between his Social Democrats and Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives might look like.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.