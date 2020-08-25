Former Boston police union president faces more child sex abuse charges

Patrick Rose Sr., the former president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, is facing a new slate of charges of child rape and molestation, compounding on the case alleging he abused a young family member brought earlier this month.

Rose, a 66-year-old retired veteran of the Boston Police Department, again pleaded not guilty in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court Tuesday, wiping away tears as prosecutors read the additional charges aloud in a virtual hearing, The Boston Herald reports.

The new cases, spanning four victims, include two that date back to the 1990s — with instances of child rape over several years — and two others involving victims who are currently children, according to the newspaper.

“This truly is an American tragedy,” said Judge Kathleen Coffey.

Rose was first held on $100,000 cash bail at his previous arraignment on Aug. 13. Coffey set bail Tuesday at a total of $20,000 for the new cases.

According to the Herald, Rose’s bail is now at a total of $270,000 after the original sum was increased to $250,000 last week when prosecutors discovered an email they described as a “confession.”

Rose was initially charged after authorities alleged he sexually assaulted a family member in a series of incidents from the the girl was 7 through 12 years old. The victim and a family member contacted Boston police regarding the allegations on Aug. 2., court records say.

Prosecutor Audrey Mark, who helms the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office child protection unit, told the court Tuesday that Rose sent an email to his family that same day, in which he wrote he was “mentally all effed up” and that he “should have left you all years ago when this started,” the Herald reports.

“He said, ‘I know there’s not enough love in this world for you to forgive the monster I truly am,’” Mark said.

William Keefe, an attorney representing Rose, said the email was not a confession, according to the Herald. He said it lacked reference to the crimes alleged against Rose.

Keefe also said it’s “not entirely clear” whether all of the cases will be able to move forward because of statues of limitations, but Mark said child rape cases can be prosecuted up to 27 years after the crime occurs if prosecutors have corroborating evidence, the newspaper reports.

Mark said the prosecution cannot seek to hold Rose without bail due to state law.

“If we could, we would,” she said.

Still, Rose has not posted bail, according to the court clerk’s office.

Rose is low on cash and can borrow on his house only with his wife’s and daughter’s consent, which he will not receive, Keefe said, according to the Herald.

“They’re explicit that they’re not cooperating with him,” Keefe said.

Rose is due back in court on Sept. 23.