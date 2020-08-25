Floyd Mayweather’s Ex Yaya Confirms Romance With Yo Gotti

Instagram

Yaya, who has been getting flirty with the ‘Rake It Up’ hitmaker on social media lately, takes to Instagram to share pictures from their romantic vacation.

Floyd Mayweather, Jr.‘s Yaya is scoring another rap star. Yaya, who previously dated Gervonta Davis after splitting up with the former boxing champion, has publicly confirmed her relationship with Yo Gotti.

On Monday, August 24, Yaya made their new romance Instagram official by sharing photos from the romantic vacation in Mexico. Yaya rocked a blue one-piece swimsuit and Yo Gotti sported orange swim trunks as they’re pictured canoodling. She wrote along with it, “We just kicking s**t…,” before editing it to simply feature a blue heart emoji.

Yaya and Yo Gotti have been getting flirty on social media for the last few weeks and they earlier hinted at their romance as they shared similar videos of the warm welcome they received at a resort in Mexico on their respective Instagram Stories. The two also posted on their feeds their individual shots from the tropical vacation.

The public declaration of Yaya and Yo Gotti’s romance has drawn mixed responses from social media users. While some congratulated the couple on their new relationship, not a few were not impressed by the pairing.

One person wrote, “Dislike,” on the comments, while some others pointed at how Yaya seems to be passed around from another male celebrity to another. “They keep recycling same women and are still wondering why the herpes is spreading…,” one quipped.

“Swear these passarounds,” another remarked. A fourth person slammed Yaya, “Sis is running through these n***as and a bag!!!!! She stay at the flyest spots, living DTLA paying a minimum of $10k a month for rent. Ain’t never seen working…. Sis gotta keep a paid n***a she expensive lol,” while someone else similarly accused her of chasing rich men, “ANYTHING with money, that’s where these females be running to.”

Prior to dating Yo Gotti, Yaya was romantically involved with Gervonta Davis, which turned ugly after the two were arrested in January of this year after the rapper threatened to kill the Instagram model when she went live on the social media platform. They, however, were released shortly afterwards.