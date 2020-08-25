Five surprising players who could be moved at the MLB trade deadline

The MLB trade deadline on Aug. 31 is approaching quickly, and it’s fitting that this year’s deadline might be just as unpredictable as the season itself. With less than a week remaining before the deadline passes, we’re expecting a few surprises by Monday.

Between the shortened 60-game schedule and the expanded playoff field, the trade market this year will be unique. There will be more buyers than ever, with clubs vying for a shot to play in October. Meanwhile, with revenue down and no MiLB season, organizations will cling even tighter to their prospects.

Even in an unusual season with fewer sellers, there will still be plenty of talent available. Whether a contender is seeking a bat to upgrade its lineup or a reliable pitcher for the stretch run, options are available. In fact, a few unexpected names could be traded.

Let’s take a look at five surprise players who could be moved before the MLB trade deadline.