Fed Vice Chair Clarida, Gov. Brainard to speak next week By

WASHINGTON () – U.S. Federal Reserve vice chair Richard Clarida and Gov. Lael Brainard are set to appear publicly next week to discuss the economy and the Fed’s emerging new framework for handling monetary policy.
The appearances organized by two Washington think tanks on Monday and Tuesday will follow remarks by Fed chair Jerome Powell on Thursday morning in what are developing as high profile appearances to discuss the conclusion of the Fed’s review of its operating framework.
