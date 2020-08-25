F1 news, Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren move ‘make or break’

Former F1 world champion Jenson Button says Daniel Ricciardo’s impending move to McLaren will be “make or break” for the Australian’s professional racing career.

Ricciardo has been languishing in the middle of the grid since his high-profile move to Renault from Red Bull almost two-years ago.

The switch left many in the sport baffled at the time, with Ricciardo having won seven grand prixs in five seasons with Red Bull and consistently challenging the top of the grid.

The was a school of thought that Ricciardo had opted to move away from Red Bull because he felt he was being overlooked in favour of teammate Max Verstappen who has quickly become the outfit’s No.1 driver.

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Renault Sport F1 prepares to drive in the garage (Getty)

However, after a mediocre two season with the French racing outfit, news that Ricciardo had signed a deal with a resurgent McLaren from 2021 sparked fresh excitement for the Aussie’s career.

Button says the move will prove pivotal for Ricciardo’s career, particularly in light of the fact that the outfit will be utilising Mercedes engines for the next five seasons.

“This move to McLaren, it’s make or break for his career,” the 2009 world champion told the In The Fast Lane podcast.

“He’s still young, but you’ve got to start moving towards a team that can give you race wins, and hopefully fight for the championship. It’s an important move for him. A McLaren with a Mercedes [engine] in the back should be very competitive.”

Daniel Ricciardo drives his Renault during qualifying for the F1 Spanish Grand Prix. (Getty)

Button also revealed he told Ricciardo ahead of his Renault switch that he “didn’t get” the move.

“I even said to Daniel, ‘I don’t get your decision to move to Renault’,” Button said.

“I’m sure he’s questioned it at times, as you always do as a driver when you step backwards.

“I know he’s paid a lot of money at Renault, but he would have also been paid a lot of money at Red Bull so I don’t think it’s a cash issue. I think it goes back to not feeling equal with your teammate and not feeling wanted in the team, and I think that’s the reason why he’s made that move.

“He’s spent a couple of years [at Renault] … I’m probably more impressed with what he’s done at Renault [than] with what he did at Red Bull. To have one over on [former teammate] Nico [Hulkenberg] in his first year [in 2019] is very impressive.”

Six races into the 2020 season, Ricciardo sits 10th in the world championship.