Ex-NFL player Herschel Walker praises Trump at RNC

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker spoke at the Republican National Convention Monday night, and he defended President Donald Trump by sayhing that anyone who supports standing for the National Anthem shouldn’t be considered an enemy of social justice.

“Just because someone loves and respects the flag, our National Anthem, and our country doesn’t mean they don’t care about social justice. I care about all of those things, and so does Donald Trump,” Walker said. “He shows how much he cares about social justice and the Black community through his actions. And his actions speak louder than any stickers or slogans on a jersey.”

Walker spoke of his “deep, personal friendship” with Trump that began in the 1980s, when Trump purchased the New Jersey Generals as a part of the United States Football League, which only lasted three seasons. Walker played for the Generals before jumping to the NFL and says that anyone who labels Trump as racist is mistaken.

“People who think that don’t know what they are talking about. Growing up in the Deep South, I have seen racism up close. I know what it is. And it isn’t Donald Trump,” Walker said.

Trump has come out strong against NFL players kneeling during the anthem, going so far as to say that he hopes the season doesn’t happen if it means that players would be kneeling. While many have pointed out that the protest is specifically against police brutality and systemic racism, Trump and others see the entire display as anti-American.