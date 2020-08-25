Every Time Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have Trolled Each Other

All’s fair in love and social media warfare, just ask Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

The Gossip Girl star is celebrating her 33rd birthday on Aug. 24…and likely wondering how her husband of eight years will decide to troll her, continuing the couple’s tradition of quippy exchanges, cheeky comments and snarky tribute posts.

“We’re people that don’t take ourselves too seriously,” Ryan said on the Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist podcast. “The only people I really love to make fun of is us.”

Hey, some people’s love language is gift-giving or maybe physical touch. For Blake and Ryan, 43, it’s trading barbs.

“We do it in real life all the time,” Blake told HELLO! of their affectionate back-and-forth. “It was just an organic thing, and I don’t know where or when it happened, but all day long, we are just [teasing] each other because that’s my best friend!”

And she couldn’t help but add, “I always win, of course. And I am not competitive at all.”