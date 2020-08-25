Elsa Pataky Says Her Marriage to Chris Hemsworth Is “Not Easy”

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are not the “perfect couple.”

While the superstars make fans smile with their adorable family photos on social media, their relationship is far from easy. As Pataky explained in a new interview with Australia’s Body + Soul, she and the Thor actor have been through many highs and lows together over the years. “It’s funny that people think of us as a perfect couple,” the 44-year-old actress said. “No way. It’s been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship.”

Pataky and Hemsworth, who are parents to 8-year-old daughter India Rose and 6-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan, will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in December.

“I think a relationship is constant work,” Pataky told the outlet. “It’s not easy.” However, as Pataky noted, the couple is stronger after a decade together, adding, “I always try to see the positives of things.”