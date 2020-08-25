Dollar Inches Up After U.S. Consumer Confidence Data Disappoints By .com

© .



By Gina Lee

.com – The dollar was flat on Wednesday morning in Asia, gaining back some of its earlier losses on the back of disappointing U.S. data.

fell to 84.8, its lowest level since May 2014, with COVID-19-induced high unemployment contributing to the fall. The reading was much lower than forecast of 93, prepared by .com, and was also lower than July’s reading of 91.7.

On the back Tuesday’s disappointment, data due to be released later in the day is expected to show that slowed down in July, with a 4.3% growth month-on-month forecasted for July. Order grew by 7.6% month-on-month in June.

Attention is now focusing on U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, and his speech at Thursday’s Jackson Hole symposium, for guidance on the Fed’s response to the figures.

The that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies inched up 0.05% to 93.062 by 10:145PM ET (3:15 AM GMT).

But some investors argued that the measures announced by Powell will continue to contribute to a weaker dollar.

“I expect Powell to use forward guidance to send a dovish message that rates will remain low for a long time, which feeds into dollar weakness. You could say we are in a long-term correction of excessive dollar strength,” Minori Uchida, head of global market research at MUFG Bank, told .

The pair inched up 0.06% to 106.42.

The pair inched up 0.08% to 0.7199. But with the number of COVID-19 cases in Victoria state rising again, hitting 149 cases on Wednesday, the AUD is expected remain in a narrow range.

The pair edged up 0.18% to 0.6558.

The pair edged down 0.10% to 6.9048, with markets continuing to monitor U.S-China ties after U.S. and Chinese officials affirmed the phase one trade deal on Monday.

The pair inched down 0.06% to 1.3142 Investors will also be keeping an eye on Brexit trade negotiations between the U.K. and the European Union, which have so far seen a lack of progress.