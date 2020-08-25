Despite a near-perfect first period, Avalanche falls to Stars in Game 2

In less than 10 minutes Monday night, the Avalanche went from driving in cruise control to examining the wreckage.

Following a near-perfect first period and holding a two-goal lead nearly midway through Game 2 against the Dallas Stars, the Avs allowed four goals within 9:20 of the second period and lost 5-2 at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Dallas, which rallied to win from a two-goal deficit for the ninth this season, takes a 2-0 series lead into Game 3 of the seven-game Western Conference semifinal on Wednesday.

“It’s a seven-game series for a reason,” Avs captain Gabe Landeksog said. “We feel, more than anything, we’re in this thing. We’ve been up 2-0 before and we know how quickly it can turn and all of a sudden it’s a tight series. So, for us, like I said, it’s a seven-game series for a reason and there’s no quit in this group.”

The Avs, led by superstar Nathan MacKinnon’s goal and assist, took a 2-0 lead with their second power-play goal with 8:44 of the second period before everything collapsed. The Stars scored power-play goals at 9:54 (5-on-3) and 10:57 (5-on-4) to tie the score, taking advantage of a slashing call against Sam Girard and Ian Cole’s interference minor.

“We got the game in our hands there, really through the first 30 minutes of the game until they get a power play, and then I think it’s a soft call to get them a 5-on-3 for almost two minutes,” Landeskog said of Cole’s penalty.

When the Stars began their two-man advantage, Colorado had a two-goal lead and was outshooting Dallas 26-14. The Stars then outshot the Avs 10-5 the rest of the period and added even-strength goals from Alexander Radulov at 15:34 and Esa Lindell at 19:14.

Radulov’s series-leading third goal came off his shoulder — the puck caromed in over goalie Pavel Francouz’s head — and Lindell’s stuff-in goal came after an Avs power play expired on a 2-on-1 rush with the 170-pound Girard unable to prevent a putback off Lindell’s initial shot.

Replays failed to prove the puck crossed the goal line on Lindell’s second shot, but the referee behind the play had already ruled it a goal.

“That 4-2 goal, I don’t know how they’re going to explain this one. We’re still waiting for an explanation on this one,” Landeskog said. “I don’t know how that’s going to happen. Either way, we got to find a way to get more scoring chances in the third.”

Suddenly, the team in charge nearly midway through the game trailed 4-2 to begin the third period. In the third period nothing worked for the Avs, as an empty-net goal in the final seconds completed the scoring.

Colorado began 2-of-3 on the power play but failed to capitalize on their last five opportunities.

The Avs began Game 2 exactly how they wanted — moving the puck up the ice quickly and not turning it over before setting up a sustained offensive attack. They outshot Dallas 20-6 in the first frame and led 1-0 on MacKinnon’s power-play goal 6:08 into the game.

“It was a good first, for sure. Everyone’s engaged,” MacKinnon said during the first intermission. “Takes a full team to win and everybody seems committed to play on both sides of the puck.”

Before the game, Avs coach Jared Bednar forecasted a much better performance from his team, which fell 5-3 in Game 1 on Monday.

“For whatever reason we were chasing the game right from the get-go,” Bednar said after the morning skate. “Our guys know how we need to play, the blueprint of our identity and what we need to do. We got to put our best foot forward and I believe if we do that we give ourselves a good chance to win.”

That was definitely the case early in Game 2. Then Girard went to the penalty box, followed by Cole, and it all fell apart.

“Anything can happen here, and obviously next game is going to be an important one for us. It’s going to be a battle,” said Avalanche rookie defenseman Cale Makar, who logged 27:48, a team-high for the second straight game. “We just have to stick to it.”

Footnotes. The Avalanche slightly tweaked its forward lines, swapping Russians Vladislav Namestnikov and Valeri Nichushkin on the third and fourth lines. Nichushkin, who is pointless in the playoffs, is now on the fourth line. Defenseman Kevin Connauton, who made his playoff debut in replacing the injured Erik Johnson, had various partners including Nikita Zadorov and Cole. … Nazem Kadri had an “A” on his chest as Colorado’s third captain, replacing Johnson.