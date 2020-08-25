Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.23% By .com

© . Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.23%



.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the added 0.23%.

The best performers of the session on the were Pandora A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.24% or 9.1 points to trade at 415.1 at the close. Meanwhile, William Demant Holding A/S (CSE:) added 2.06% or 3.8 points to end at 188.7 and Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) was up 1.63% or 14.4 points to 896.4 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:), which fell 3.32% or 24.0 points to trade at 698.6 at the close. Genmab (CSE:) declined 2.37% or 56.0 points to end at 2306.0 and Lundbeck A/S (CSE:) was down 1.00% or 2.1 points to 208.5.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 67 to 63 and 20 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 1.41% or 0.60 to $43.22 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 1.36% or 0.62 to hit $46.26 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.87% or 16.90 to trade at $1922.30 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.15% to 6.3035, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4432.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 93.198.