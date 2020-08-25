Dannii Minogue Cleared of COVID-19 Post-‘The Masked Singer Australia’ Set Outbreak

Instagram

Judge Dave Hughes reveals that he and all his fellow panellists’ tests have come back negative after seven dancers were found to have the coronavirus, shutting down the show’s production.

–

Dannii Minogue has tested negative for COVID-19, after seven dancers on the set of “The Masked Singer Australia” were found to have the coronavirus and production was shut down on the show.

An outbreak on the set of the programme meant filming of the finale was postponed as the cast and crew went into self isolation and underwent testing. And phoning in to Australian news show on Monday (August 24), Dannii’s fellow judge Dave Hughes revealed that he and all his fellow panellists’ tests had come back negative.

When asked by “The Project” host Carrie Bickmore if he had received his test results, Dave confirmed, “All the panellists, myself, and Osher (Gunsberg, host), we’ve all tested negative thankfully. We’re very grateful that the protocols set up by ‘The Masked Singer’ group mean that we’ve been able to test negative.”

“Our thoughts are with those who have tested positive, some of the cast members who have tested positive, and the dancers.”

Judge Jackie ‘O’ Henderson (Jackie O) had earlier announced that her COVID-19 test was negative live on her KIIS FM breakfast show, telling her listeners, “We all did our tests yesterday (Sunday) morning. We really feel for (the dancers). They’re young and they’d be naturally a little scared at the moment. It’s really sad that that happened actually.”

<br />

News about the outbreak came as the latest episode of the programme aired on Sunday night, with actress and model Sophie Monk unveiled as The Dragonfly.