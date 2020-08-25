Daniel Silva to Serve Several Months in Jail After Pleading No Contest to Deadly Car Crash

Instagram

The ‘Ink Master’ star has been handed 365 days in a county jail with a credit of 216 days and a suspended-sentence of four years in a state prison following a fatal accident.

“Ink Master” star Daniel Silva will serve almost five months behind bars as part of his sentence for the car crash which claimed the life of YouTube personality Corey La Barrie.

The tattoo artist was behind the wheel of a McLaren sports car when it crashed in May, while he and La Barrie were out celebrating the tragic Internet star’s 25th birthday. Corey died from his injuries.

Silva, who initially faced a second-degree murder charge, pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence as part of a deal with Los Angeles prosecutors last month (Jul20), and on Tuesday (25Aug20), he was handed a suspended sentence of four years in a state prison.

He was also given 365 days in county jail, with a credit of 216 days, meaning he will only have to spend a few more months locked up.

Silva will also serve five years on probation and must complete 250 hours of community service.

His attorney, Mike Cavalluzzi, tells TMZ his client considers the sentence fair, and adds, “It’s important to Daniel to work with Corey’s family to make sure the memory of his friend is never forgotten.”