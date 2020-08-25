COVID-19: Usain Bolt in quarantine after coronavirus test

Jamaican track legend Usain Bolt has said he is in self-quarantine after taking a coronavirus test.

“I did a test on Saturday […]. I”m trying to be responsible so I am going to stay in and stay here for my friends,” Bolt said in a video statement on Twitter.

He said he had no symptoms but he was going to quarantine himself “just to be safe”.

Jamaica’s Health Ministry did not respond to requests for comment from on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old retired sprinter won gold in the 100 and 200 metres at the last three Olympics, and was known for his poses — his “Lighting Bolt” became iconic — and his post-race celebrations.

Bolt set the world records in both his sprint disciplines at the 2009 world championships in Berlin. He retired in 2017.

Jamaica has a total of 1,612 cases of coronavirus and has seen 16 deaths.