Colorado paid family and medical leave measure qualifies for November ballot

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

A ballot measure asking Colorado voters to approve a statewide family and medical leave insurance program is headed to the ballot in November.

Backers of Initiative 283 submitted more than 205,000 signatures — well above the required 124,632 — to qualify for the ballot, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office reported Tuesday.

The initiative is the 10th to make it onto the ballot. The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is still reviewing the petition of one other potential measure.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR