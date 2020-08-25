China suspends Etihad Airways Shanghai route from August 24 By

© . FILE PHOTO: A visitor walks past the Etihad Aviation Group logo on display during the fifth day of Dubai Air Show in Dubai
BEIJING () – China has suspended Etihad Airways’ route from Abu Dhabi to Shanghai for one more week starting on Aug. 24 due to COVID-19 infections on an Aug. 15 flight, the Shanghai city government said on Tuesday.
China had previously suspended the company’s Abu Dhabi-Shanghai route for one week from Aug. 17.
