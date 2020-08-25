‘Charm School’ Star Bootz Claps Back at PreMadonna After Accusing Mo’Nique of Blacklisting Her

Instagram

Larissa Hodge a.k.a Bootz makes the claims against Mo, who was the host of ‘Flavor of Love Girls: Charm School’, in an interview with Lacey Sculls’ podcast ‘Talk of Love’.

It seems like “Flavor of Love Girls: Charm School” star Larissa Hodge a.k.a. Bootz is now beefing not only with Mo’Nique, but also PreMadonna. The whole thing started after Bootz accused Mo of blacklisting her from the industry, prompting the “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star to ask Bootz to drop some receipts.

Bootz made the claims against Mo, who was the host of “Flavor of Love Girls: Charm School”, during her recent appearance on Lacey Sculls’ podcast “Talk of Love”. She said, “There was a particular situation where my publicist told me there was a celebrity spa day event and I wanted to go and she said, ‘Oh we have a problem.’ I was like, ‘what?’ So, my publicist was like, ‘yeah, Mo’nique said if you go, she’s not going.’ ”

“Because Mo’Nique was a bigger actress at the time, of course they’re gonna pick her. So, I couldn’t go to the event,” Bootz went on saying. “She basically blacklisted me, telling people that if I go, this and that. And I tell people this all the time, people ask me like now, ‘What do you think about what’s going on with her?’ ”

She then stated, “I think that that’s karma, because you been blacklisting people,” referencing to Mo’nique accusing Netflix of discrimination. Not stopping there, Bootz said that “God will stop all those blessings” because she did people “dirty for no reason.”

The accusations didn’t go unnoticed by Mo’Nique, who quickly responded, “Y’all should be ashamed of yourself!” Meanwhile, leaving a comment on TheShadeRoom’s post about Bootz’s interview, PreMadonna appeared to defend Mo’Nique. The VH1 star wrote, “Don’t come fa Aunt unt unt !!!..I need to see some receipts.”

Bootz apparently caught wind of PreMadonna’s comment and hit back at her during an Instagram Live interview on Monday, August 24. “I don’t give receipts that can’t pay the bill,” she blasted her.

Fans, meanwhile, thought that Bootz was trying to chase some clouts with the allegations. “Bootz just trying to get relevant again . It is not 2006,” one fan stated. “Y’all giving her the clout she’s craving,” added another user.