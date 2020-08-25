CBI to conduct a psychological autopsy on Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has lbeen embroiled in controvery since day one. First it was deemed as sucide, then it was insinuated that it could be murder. Several unanswered questions pop up with each passing day, which further compound the mystery. The Supreme Court recently handed over the case to the CBI, who has been investigating the matter since a week now.

A report in a news portal claims that since the CBI has come across many discrepancies in the case, they’re planning to carry out a psychological autopsy on the late actor. The process means that the investigating agency will do a detailed analysis on Sushant’s life and study his interactions with friends, family, behavioural patterns, mood swings, social media posts, and so on. This is essentially done in order to understand the state of mind of the person involved in the case.

Let’s hope that the CBI gets a better understanding on the matter. And his fans get a clear picture about what actually happened with the late actor.