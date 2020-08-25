CBI interrogates Sushant Singh Rajput’s CA Sandip Shridhar and friend Siddharth Pithani

It’s been two months now, since investigations into Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death started. And several querstions remain unanswered still. In a bid to get to the bottom of the case, the Supreme Court of India handed over the case to the CBI last week.

The CBI team recently paid a couple of visits to the late actor’s home in Mumbai in order to recreate the crime scene. They’ve interrogated several of Sushant’s close friends and support staff. Now the CBI has called in Sushant’s CA Sandip Shridhar and his close friend Siddharth Pithani, who was present in the house when Sushan passed away, for another round of questioning. Take a look at the pictures below.

Maharashtra: Mumbai Police team leaves from the DRDO guest house in Santacruz, where CBI team investigating the #SushantSinghRajput case, is staying. pic.twitter.com/8gE4Gas5gy

— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020