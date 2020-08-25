Cardi B Admits She Bans Daughter From Listening to ‘WAP’

Instagram

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ star continues to defend her provocative song, insisting it’s an adult song not meant for young children like her two-year-old daughter Kulture.

Cardi B has hit back at haters blasting her explicit new single “WAP”, insisting the tune is meant for “adults.”

The song – a collaboration between Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion – features lyrics such as, “Make it cream, make me scream / Out in public, make a scene / I don’t cook, I don’t clean / But let me tell you how I got this ring.”

Despite topping the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S., the track has attracted criticism from many for the sexually explicit subject matter, with “WAP” standing for “wet a*s p**sy.” But in an interview on Australia’s “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” on Monday (24Aug20), Cardi said it shouldn’t be listened to by children anyway.

“It’s like, no of course I don’t want my child (two-year-old daughter Kulture) to listen to this song and everything, but it’s like, it’s for adults,” she insisted.

Cardi also said that while some people might be shocked by the lyrics, they are actually “normal” to her.

“The people that the song bothers are usually like conservatives or really religious, fake religious people,” she sighed.

“I grew up listening to this type of music, so to other people it might be strange and vulgar, but to me it’s almost like really normal.”