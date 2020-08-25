Cape Cod’s The Lobster Claw Restaurant will close after more than 50 years

Since 1962, the Lobster Claw Restaurant in Orleans has served as a seafood destination for Cape Cod locals and visitors alike. The lobster rolls are plentiful. Steamed clams abound. There is no shortage of nautical decor.

But for owners Don and Marylou Berig, who purchased the restaurant in 1970, September 13 will be the end of an era.

“After fifty-one great years, it’s for the Berig family to say so long and retire!” the Berigs wrote in a Facebook post on Monday. So many great friends have been made and the Berigs will miss you all so much, but all good things must come to an end! The Lobster Claw’s last day will be on Sunday, September 13th. The Berigs hope you come in and say goodbye before we close.”

Fans of the restaurant were swift to share their memories.

“Thank you for your many years providing a wonderful, family friendly restaurant as well as a great summer job,” Minta Johnson wrote. “You will be missed.”

“I was fortunate enough to work there for 26 wonderful years,” Susan Kelley shared. “Lots of fun memories with the Berigs.”

“Oh my. End of an era for sure,” Meredith Ferris wrote. “I grew up going to the Lobster Claw — for 35 years we went every year. I will miss it so much. Thank you for the wonderful food and the amazing memories.”

Those wanting to enjoy one last clambake can stop by the Lobster Claw Restaurant at 42 Cranberry Hwy, Rte. 6A, until its closure on Sunday.