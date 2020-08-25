Camilla Luddington Offers Glimpse of Newborn Baby After Giving Birth

The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actress has welcomed a new addition to her growing family with husband Matthew Alan as she delivers a baby boy, their second child together.
–
“Grey’s Anatomy” star Camilla Luddington is a mum again.
The actress and her husband Matthew Alan have welcomed their second child, a baby boy they have named Lucas.
“After what felt like a year long third trimester… it finally happened!!” Camilla posted on her Instagram, along with a photo of herself and the newborn.
“Matt and I are SOOO happy to announce the birth of our sweet baby BOY Lucas, otherwise known as my little lion (shoutout to Leo’s!) (sic).”
The couple first became parents three years ago when daughter Hayden was born.