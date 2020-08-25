Bucks’ Budenholzer addresses police shooting in Wisc.

While the NBA playoffs continue to roll on in Orlando at Walt Disney World, an issue that the players have brought attention to since the season resumed occurred in Wisconsin on Sunday evening.
Protests have erupted in Wisconsin following the police shooting of a Black man identified as Jacob Blake. The victim has been hospitalized and is in critical condition.
Police were responding to a domestic disturbance call and shot Blake seven times as he tried to enter his vehicle after he reportedly broke up a fight between two women. Blake’s three children were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.
The Milwaukee Bucks and head coach Mike Budenholzer released a statement ahead of the team’s Game 4 matchup against the Orlando Magic on Monday.
“Just like to send out my thoughts and prayers to Jacob Blake and his family, another young Black man shot by a police officer,” Budenholzer said. “We need to have change. We need to be better. And I’m hoping for the best for him and his family. I’m hoping for the best as we work through this in Wisconsin and Milwaukee and Kenosha. So thoughts and prayers for Jacob Blake.”
The police officers who shot Blake have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
Many players across the NBA expressed their anger and utter disbelief following the incident, calling for change.
