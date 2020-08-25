BTS Get Candid About Why They Chose ‘Dynamite’ as Their First Full English Song

Facebook

A music video for the seven-piece South Korean boy band’s latest single has broken YouTube record by becoming the first promo viewed over 100 million times in 24 hours upon its launch.

–

K-pop superstars BTS (Bangtan Boys) decided to tackle their first full English-language single with “Dynamite” because they didn’t want to change a thing from the song’s demo.

The seven-piece South Korean boy band has been shattering streaming records ever since dropping the disco-inspired track, and its accompanying music video, on Friday (August 21), and the artists admit they were such big fans of the original tune, penned by David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, they decided to keep all the lyrics in English.

“When we first listened to the demo, we just loved it as it is,” rapper RM explained on U.S. breakfast show “Today“. “So, we thought, ‘Why not just keep it this way?’ So we just kept the demo, recorded it and this (singing in English) became a whole new challenge for us, too.”

Added singer V, “I hope fans will draw a lot of energy from this new song.”

<br />

Devotees have been rushing to check out “Dynamite” on YouTube – it became the first promo viewed over 100 million times in 24 hours upon its launch, while it also boasts the record for the biggest music video premiere on the platform, with over three million peak concurrent views.